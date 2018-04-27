Feike Sijbesma in lijst ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ van Fortune Magazine

De CEO van DSM, Feike Sijbesma, is opgenomen op de lijst ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ van Fortune Magazine. Feike prijkt op de 44ste plaats van deze jaarlijkse lijst van ‘the thinkers, speakers, and doers who are stepping up to meet today’s challenges’.

Bovenaan de lijst staan:

Over Feike zegt Fortune:

“It was founded in 1902 as Dutch State Mines, but Sijbesma says DSM now stands for “Do Something Meaningful.” Over the past decade, he has overhauled DSM to focus on businesses that better the lives of people or the planet. That includes producing micronutrients that help the World Food Programme feed 80 million people a year. As cochair of groups such as the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, Sijbesma has proved particularly effective at rallying fellow executives.”

Bekijk de hele lijst