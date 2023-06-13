How EcoVadis Assessment Helps Strengthen Supplier Engagement

22/06/2023    
16:00 - 17:00
Online webinar
Join the webinar by Nexio Projects to learn how to leverage the EcoVadis Assessment as an opportunity to better engage with your suppliers.

What you will learn:

  1. Practical insights from a client case study
  2. Latest update on regulation and key trends
  3. How to use EcoVadis to assess risks and engage with suppliers?

Growing regulations, global supply chains and due diligence make it necessary to engage with your suppliers. Find out how the EcoVadis Assessment can help you do that in a seamless way. 

We will leave approx. 15 minutes for Q&A

