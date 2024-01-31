CSRD In One Day (English edition)

About this course

CSRD In One Day is a full-day event during which professionals with a background in finance, risk, reporting, legal and sustainability get a basic understanding of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. CSRD In One Day includes cases, course reading material, CSRD templates, and assignments.



Who is this course for?

CSRD In One Day is suitable for finance and control experts, analysts, auditors, executives, reporting and sustainability experts and non-executive board members.

Professionals who want to start CSRD preparation in their company and know what the first steps should be.

Professionals who want to go beyond reporting and learn how to apply integrated thinking to impact measurement and management.

Course dates and location

This course is offered in two formats. This is a monthly in-person education event, taking place at the Impact District, located at Haarlemmerplein in Amsterdam.

The course is also offered as a self-paced E-Learning.

Format and further information



This is an in-person live learning experience consisting of 7 modules.

The education event takes 1 business day, from 9:00 – 18:00 (with coffee-breaks and a lunch break)

You gain free access to our CSRD Community

We are working on a programme to enable certification as a result of following this course.

Join this program and learn how to

Acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to start the CSRD preparation in the organisation.

Identify the key steps for complying with the CSRD requirements.

Make a gap analysis and set the targets in accordance with the CSRD requirements.

Assess double materiality in accordance with the CSRD requirements.

Make a personalised CSRD action plan to start the first CSRD project in your organisation.

Overview of modules

Demystifying CSRD CSRD gap analysis Double materiality assessment Biodiversity and ecosystems (ESRS E4): policies, targets and KPIs Workers in the value chain (ESRS S2): policies, targets and KPIs Action plan (i. organisation and governance and ii. data and assurance) Future CSRD learning journey

More information/register