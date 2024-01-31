Start Course ‘Changing the Game’

This unique four-day intensive ‘Sustainable Market Transformation’ course provided by NewForesight and Nyenrode supports you in developing the skills and mindset to successfully initiate and lead complex transition processes.

As a society, we are facing complex sustainability challenges. How do we increase energy production in the coming decades while at the same time reducing the use of fossil fuels? How do we change a linear economy to a circular economy in which valuable material flows are retained instead of discarded at the end their lifecycle? How do we implement societal changes in a way that respects or enhances biodiversity as much as possible? And how do we do this in a market driven way?

There are no simple solutions to complex sustainability challenges. Solving these challenges requires various parties – including government agencies, market actors and NGOs – to collaborate and jointly define the problem and its solutions. But how do you know what to do when to do it? For everyone who is involved in such processes, good understanding of how transition processes work is crucial.

WHAT DO YOU LEARN IN THE COURSE?

This course helps you to recognize why these tough sustainability challenges persist. You will gain deeper understanding of the market dynamics in which your organization operates.

You will also learn to recognize the different phases of the transition cycle. Thinking in phases will help you determine which actors should be involved, who is responsible for what, what actions should be taken when, and which previous approaches have to change.

Having the right mindset is essential for you to be ready to communicate your plan with conviction and take decisive action.

More information