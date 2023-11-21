Conference ‘The Future of Food and Beverage’

This two-day business conference will highlight the practical steps key actors can take to build more sustainable, resilient and regenerative food systems. We’ll bring together leading brands and stakeholders to establish the main areas of opportunity and innovation within the food and beverage industry.

200+ attendees | 25+ practical sessions | 40+ speakers

Regenerating nature

How to implement regenerative practices at scale to deliver on climate, biodiversity and food system resilience

Climate action

From ambition to action, how business can tackle Scope 3 emissions and drive effective climate solutions across agricultural supply chains

Supply chain risk and resilience

How brands can work with farmers and key supply chain partners to mitigate climate risk, enhance resilience and drive greater food security

AgTech and innovation

The latest tools and technologies that are driving on-farm transformation and improving visibility, accountability and profitability throughout the supply chain.

