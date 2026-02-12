On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, Climate Cleanup will host the Climate Cleanup Conference 2026: a day where entrepreneurs, market players, policymakers, investors, and experts come together to accelerate carbon sequestration through nature-based solutions in the Netherlands. We will share knowledge and concrete opportunities, demonstrating how these solutions contribute to a regenerative economy.

The programme consists of a plenary session with inspiring keynote speakers names to be announced and breakout sessions focused on policy market, finance and timber construction.

Save the date, 16 June! More information about the programme and location will be shared soon through our channels.