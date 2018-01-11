European food industry presents Sustainable Development Goals after first stakeholders meeting

The European Commission’s high-level multi-stakeholder platform on the follow up to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the EU met for the first time on Wednesday 10 January. The multi-stakeholder platform on SDGs was set up last May to support and advise the European Commission and all stakeholders involved on the implementation of the SDGs at EU level, in relation to Commission events on sustainable development.

FoodDrinkEurope, representative of Europe’s food and beverage industry, as part of the first meeting of the European Commission ‘s Multi-stakeholder Platform, shows the initiatives taken by the European food and beverage industry to reach the SDGs. Some of these goals are reducing the number of deaths and illnesses caused by hazardous chemicals and water pollution, reducing food waste and ending malnutrition. For example, the website shows which initiatives the food industry has taken on healthy living.

Read the full article