European Commission study on due diligence in supply chains published

Today a study for the European Commission by BIICL, Civic Consulting and LSE Consulting was published by the European Commission.

The study focused on due diligence requirements to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for abuses of human rights, including the rights of the child and fundamental freedoms, serious bodily injury or health risks, environmental damage, including with respect to climate.

Through desk research, country analyses, interviews and surveys the study identifies Market Practices and perceptions regarding regulatory options.

The Regulatory Review, including twelve Country Reports, shows that UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights’ standard of due diligence is increasingly being introduced into legal standards or proposed in Member States.

The Problem Analysis, policy background and intervention logic concludes with the definition of four options for regulatory proposals and assessment of the impacts of regulatory options considering economic impacts, impacts on public authorities, social, human rights and environmental impacts.

Download the report