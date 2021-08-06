Dutch “SDGP” Partner Selected “Best Small Business” by the United Nations

The United Nations has announced Aliet Green as one of the “Best Small Businesses” among fifty winning global Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) showcasing inspiring, diverse, and impactful solutions in improving access to healthy, sustainable food. The competition was held in conjunction with the UN Food Systems Summit, with nearly 2.000 applications from 135 countries.

Led by Ms. Lastiana Yuliandari, Aliet Green is a female-owned social enterprise producing sustainable, fair, organic food products including coconut sugar, which is established in Yogyakarta and employs 130 workers (80 are women). It also works closely with over 1.000 smallholder farmers (90% women and around 1% farmers with a disability).

Learn more about Aliet Green’s participation in UN’s “Best Small Business: Good Food for All” competition.

In 2018, Aliet Green entered into a technical assistance through the Partnership for Sustainable Development (SDGP) program on Sustainable Intensification of Agro-Forestry Production Systems (“Sugar and Steam”) which aims to improve the income, productivity and climate resiliency of over 2.000 farmers (60% are female) in Kulon Progo, Indonesia. This is done through value chain integration and the introduction of suitable on-farm practices and technologies, contributing to a sustainable and ecologically-sound food chains, better labour conditions and ethical working procedures throughout the value chain.

About the Dutch SDGP Program

SDGP is funded by the Dutch government, aims to combine the expertise of government, business, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to find innovative solutions to complex challenges. The effective combination of expertise and partnerships can align interests and bridging differences so that major steps can be taken towards attaining the SDGs. Through a close collaboration with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), SDGP aims to help achieve sustainable development goals, particularly SDG 2 (zero hunger), 8 (decent work and economic growth) and 17 (partnerships for the goals) in developing countries.

In addition to the “Sugar & Steam” project, Transforming the Cocoa Sector in Indonesia Through Value Addition for Smallholders (“TRACTIONS”) led by the Rainforest Alliance was also supported by the SDGP.