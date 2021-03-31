Climate Neutral Group joins The Sustainable Coffee Challenge

Climate Neutral Group is passionate about creating positive climate and social-economic impact. We are happy to join the Sustainable Coffee Challenge with a strong commitment since we are convinced that through collaboration with multiple stakeholders in the coffee supply chain, we can maximise positive climate and social-economic impact in the coffee sector. Climate Neutral Group is fully dedicated to support companies in the coffee sector to achieve their sustainable sourcing and climate goals further reducing the carbon footprint in the entire coffee supply chain from farmer to consumer. We firmly believe that it is time to be brave and to take full responsibility here!

Climate Neutral Group is committed to GHG Reduction in the global Coffee sector

Our ambition is a removal or sequestration of at least 1 million tons of CO 2eq in coffee supply chains by 2025; with our certified partners, coffee roasters across Europe, retailers and the out-of-home sector, we are dedicated to realizing this target. Our experts in project development, insetting, e.g. via regenerative agriculture and our supply chain, footprint and reduction specialists will support the following action networks in the Challenge: forest & climate and sustainable sourcing.

At farm level by developing and implementing programs to reduce and sequester carbon through regenerative agriculture and agroforestry practices and more traditional measures such as biodigesters/renewable energy interventions. Resulting carbon benefits can be used for insetting purposes or to generate carbon offsets both supporting the socio-economic benefits for farmers.

At market level through the development of demand for climate neutral certified coffee

At supply chain level by promoting technical solutions such as renewable fuels, smarter packaging, and improved production methods.

Climate Neutral Certified Coffee is the vehicle to sustain the coffee sector

The Climate Neutral Certification Program assures that companies are on track with the targets set by the Paris Agreement. Climate Neutral Certified coffee brands gradually need to reduce the carbon footprint of their coffee products, from plantation to shelf, year by year. The reduction target in the Program is a 25% lower coffee carbon footprint by 2030. We are on our way: Climate Neutral Certified coffee and other food and non-food products are widely available in the Netherlands through most retailers, and increasingly also in other European countries, the United Kingdom, the US and the Middle East.

About the Sustainable Coffee Challenge

The Sustainable Coffee Challenge is a collaborative effort of companies, governments, NGOs, research institutions and others to transition the coffee sector to be fully sustainable. Challenge partners are urgently working together to increase transparency, align around a common vision for sustainability and collaborate to accelerate progress toward those goals.