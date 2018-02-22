Business Success through Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Sustainable management practices are transforming businesses and challenging the status quo by turning sustainability into an integral component of Supply Chain Management (SCM). Today, it can be a key factor in a company’s success. In a comprehensive whitepaper DHL explores the most important parts of Sustainable Supply Chain Management (SSCM) and discuss its various functional areas.

Through it, you will learn how companies can adopt an embedded sustainability model to create added value for their business, in addition to having a positive environmental impact. External pressures, including the heavy costs associated with environmental damage and public opinion on the types of companies they want to do business with and work for, among other factors, are also examined, as they are impacting the way companies operate and view sustainability.

The whitepaper also debunks the myth that sustainable practices represent a financial burden, analyzing how these practices can support key business drivers, including customer loyalty, brand reputation and performance. Additionally, the whitepaper provides case studies to highlight what some well-known companies are doing to embed innovative sustainability practices into their processes and operations, as well as the direct effect these are having on vendors, partners and stakeholders.

Sustainable supply chain practices are attainable, provide direct and indirect business potential and create immeasurable long-term impacts — download the whitepaper ‘Unlock the true value of your Supply Chain’ now to learn how.

