Air France-KLM wins sustainability award at Dubai Airports Excellence Awards 2018

Air France-KLM group was the winner of the sustainability excellence award at the third annual Dubai Airports Excellence Awards 2018 held at Soho Beach Meydan (Dubai) on April 22, 2019. This award recognizes the commitment and contribution to the airport experience made by airlines and their partners. In 2016 and 2017, Air France-KLM group had already been recognized for “Partnership”, “On-time performance” and “Innovation”.

Air France, KLM and sustainable development

In January 2019, Air France launched in the UAE the “Trip and Tree” programme, allowing customers flying from the UAE to donate to tree-planting projects worldwide when purchasing their ticket. Moreover, Air France’s objective is to reduce its CO2 emissions by 20% by 2020.

KLM is also a leader in sustainability and since 2008, the company has had a climate action plan in place with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions per passenger to 20% by 2020. The CO2Zero programme allows passengers on KLM flights to make their flights C02 neutral with a small contribution.

Air France-KLM group has been rewarded for its sustainability efforts by the Dow Jones award for the fourteenth year in a row.