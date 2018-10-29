‘A line in the sand’ – Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution at its source

A Global Commitment to eradicate plastic waste and pollution at the source has been signed by 290+ organisations, representing 20% of all plastic packaging produced globally. The Commitment was officially unveiled by Ellen MacArthur at the Our Ocean Conference in Bali today.

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment, includes signatories from many of the world’s largest packaging producers, brands, retailers and recyclers, as well as governments and NGOs.

Signatories include: well-known consumer businesses such as Danone, H&M Group, L’Oreal, Mars, Incorporated, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, and Unilever; major packaging producers such as Amcor; plastics producers including Novamont; and resource management specialist Veolia.

“We know that cleaning up plastics from our beaches and oceans is vital, but this does not stop the tide of plastic entering the oceans each year. We need to move upstream to the source of the flow. The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment draws a line in the sand, with businesses, governments and others around the world uniting behind a clear vision for what we need to create a circular economy for plastic.“

Dame Ellen MacArthur

The Global Commitment aims to create ‘a new normal’ for plastic packaging. Targets will be reviewed every 18 months, and become increasingly ambitious over the coming years. Businesses that sign the commitment will publish annual data on their progress to help drive momentum and ensure transparency.

Targets include:

ELIMINATE

problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use to reuse packaging models

INNOVATE

to ensure 100% of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled, or composted by 2025

CIRCULATE

the plastic produced, by significantly increasing the amounts of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or productsEliminating unnecessary and problematic plastics is an essential part of the Global Commitment vision, and will make it easier to keep remaining plastics in the economy and out of the environment.