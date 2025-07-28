Twenty-five years ago, nearly 50 pioneering companies joined forces with the United Nations to align their operations and strategies to advance a more sustainable world. On 26 July 2000, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan launched the UN Global Compact with a bold vision: to unite businesses around the world in advancing human rights, labour standards, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption.

This was the beginning of a powerful partnership between businesses, Governments and civil society to create a more inclusive and ethical global market.

What started as a call to action has become the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, involving over 20,000 companies and 3,000 non-business participants in 160 plus countries.

This year, we commemorate a significant milestone—the 25th anniversary of the UN Global Compact. Over the past quarter-century, the UN Global Compact has reshaped the way businesses operate, embedding sustainability into corporate strategy and fostering a global movement committed to responsible business practices.

As we mark this milestone, we reflect on the progress made and reaffirm the urgent need for continued leadership, innovation and collaboration to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

A transformational journey

Over the past 25 years, the UN Global Compact has redefined corporate responsibility. The Global Compact ensures sustainability is a cornerstone of business strategies, facilitates collaboration across sectors and influences global policy and practice.

Over the years, the UN Global Compact has catalyzed corporate action. In 2004, the UN Global Compact coined the concept of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), which is now a global framework for evaluating business impact. Two years later, the launch of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) drove the integration of ESG factors into global capital markets, influencing over $100 trillion in assets. In 2007, the CEO Water Mandate brought corporate leadership to the forefront of global water stewardship, while the Women’s Empowerment Principles (2010) set a new standard for gender equality in the workplace. Soon after, in 2011, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) established the minimum expectation for corporate responsibility, introducing the concept of human rights due diligence as the means for businesses to identify, prevent, mitigate, and account for their adverse human rights impacts in their own operations and throughout their value chains.

The Science-Based Targets Initiative (2015) helped companies align their climate commitments with the latest scientific data, and the CFO Coalition for the SDGs (2020) mobilized financial leaders to direct capital toward sustainable development.

More recently, the Forward Faster initiative launched in 2023 to accelerate corporate action on the SDGs, reinforcing the urgent need for businesses to lead the charge in addressing global challenges.

Through it all, the UN Global Compact remains unwavering in its commitment to support the private sector in advancing a safer and more prosperous future for all.

The work continues

We don’t stop here. Today, we face the grim reality that only 17% of the SDGs are on track. We need stronger corporate action to address climate change, inequality and financial gaps.

Now, more than ever is the time for businesses to step up as leaders in sustainability.

By strengthening collaboration between businesses, governments and UN entities, the UN Global Compact is helping to unlock the transformative potential of public-private partnerships (PPPs), technology, AI, food systems and more. These partnerships are crucial for scaling innovation, mobilizing financing and driving systemic change for a more sustainable world.

Looking towards the future

As we look forward to the next five years, we continue to find ways to expand the sustainable business agenda. From rethinking food systems to examining digital connectivity, the Ten Principles remain at the heart of our efforts.

In times of global challenges, achieving our goals are more essential than ever to drive systemic change, ensuring a resilient, inclusive global economy.

A call to action

The work of the UN Global Compact through its events, programmes, initiatives and activities continues to demonstrate that businesses are not only economic drivers, but powerful forces for advancing human rights, environmental stewardship and societal progress. Together, we will continue to mobilize business actions to deliver the SDGs and much more.

ringing the bell to celebrate the launch of the global compact Caribbean Network

The UN Global Compact launches UN Global Compact Network Caribbean and SME and Supply Chain issue area in Bridgetown, Barbados, 2024. Photo Credit: UN Global Compact

The 25th anniversary of the UN Global Compact is a call for deeper collaboration with stakeholders across sectors. Together, businesses, Governments, academia and civil society can forge a path toward a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future.

Photo: UN