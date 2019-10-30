Zalando Goes Carbon Neutral Starting Today

Zalando, Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, commits to carbon neutrality in its own operations and all deliveries and returns as of today. This includes self-operated properties, parcel transportation and packaging. The pledge is part of Zalando’s new sustainability strategy “do.MORE” which aims for a net-positive impact for people and the planet. With this, Zalando will meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement for its own operations ahead of the agreement’s schedule. In 2019, the company switched to over 90% renewable energy across all locations. Carbon emissions that are not eliminated by operational improvements such as renewable energy, order bundling or green delivery options, are offset.

By 2023, Zalando designs its packaging to minimize waste and keep materials in use, specifically eliminating single-use plastics. Already, Zalando boxes are made from 100% recycled materials, shipping bags from 80% recycled plastics and beauty bags switched to 100% recycled paper.

Furthermore, Zalando’s private label ZIGN fully commits to sustainability by Spring/Summer 2020 and will, therefore, become Zalando’s own sustainable flagship label. The assortment was extended from shoes and accessories to apparel and explores quality, durability as well as sustainability. All items of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection will feature Zalando’s sustainability flag in the Fashion Store. Zalando highlights products with the sustainability flag when they meet one of the company’s sustainability criteria, which cover social, environmental and animal welfare standards. Zalando’s criteria are aligned with international industry standards and best practices.

Co-CEO Rubin Ritter says: “The fashion industry is facing sustainability challenges and we know we have been part of the problem. Going forward, our aspiration is to be part of the solution. We see a clear link between acting sustainably and continued commercial success. Only those who incorporate sustainability into their business strategy will stay relevant for their customers and we believe that it will be a competitive advantage in the future.”

With the vision to be a sustainable fashion platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet, the company pledged to reduce environmental impact, advance the wellbeing of people as well as activate circularity and more sustainable choices. Among other targets, by 2023, Zalando applies the principles of circularity and extends the life of at least 50 million fashion products. In 2019, the company forecasts to extend the life of approximately one million items through its resale platform Zalando Wardrobe.

Kate Heiny, Director Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at Zalando, concludes: “We make it easier for customers to shop more sustainably and we experiment and collaborate across the industry to shape a circular, prosperous future for fashion. This is how we will do more to move the entire fashion industry forward, for people and the planet.”

