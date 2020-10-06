‘World first’ tea capsules made using SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ solution for certified circular polypropylene

Avoury®, the new brand launched by Melitta Single Portions, is working with SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio of solutions and services to create its pioneering new premium organic tea capsules, made from certified circular polypropylene (PP) that uses feedstock made from used plastic. The launch represented an innovative use of recycled, transparent plastic tea capsules in the industry, representing an exciting step towards a more sustainable future with products which are easier to recycle and that help to create a circular economy for plastics.

Avoury® was one of the first companies to adopt SABIC’s pioneering TRUCIRCLE solution for certified circular PP – SABIC® QRYSTAL copolymer, which creates the capsules from post-consumer recycled material. The capsules are made specifically for the new Avoury® One tea machine launched in late 2019, which enables the consumer to make a premium cup of tea with just the click of a button. The transparent tea capsules take the consumer experience one step further, allowing them to not only taste the high quality tea but also see it inside the capsule.

Holger Feldmann, CEO at Melitta Single Portions, said: “We naturally want to ensure an exceptional tea experience and we want to prove that it is possible for resources to be used responsibly. With Avoury® tea capsules we can prove both.”

SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio and services is a considerable milestone on the journey towards closing the loop and creating a circular economy for plastics. It showcases SABIC’s circular innovations and can help manufacturers reduce plastic waste by using sustainable materials. The TRUCIRCLE portfolio spans design for recyclability, mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from feedstock recycling of used plastic and certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock.

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, said: “Avoury® tea capsules are a great example of collaboration and innovation between SABIC and Melitta Single Portions to create the world’s first tea capsules made using our TRUCIRCLE circular solutions. At SABIC, we are committed to delivering sustainable solutions for our customers and are closer than ever to closing the loop on used plastic.”

SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE solution for certified circular SABIC QRYSTAL copolymer, used for this new packaging that can be recycled, contributes towards the development of a circular economy. It also helps to create a transparent, aesthetically pleasing, lightweight design which preserves the quality of the tea leaves while supporting to address food safety regulations required for food and beverage products. The packaging is heat resistant to protect the tea leaves, whilst enabling the tea to freely develop its flavors and nuances at the click of a button.

Since the launch in late 2019, SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio has received unprecedented demand from businesses from a wide range of industries looking for solutions that are commercially viable while also more considerate of our environment to work towards a circular, transparent and sustainable economy for plastics.