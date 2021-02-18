WeTransfer announces Climate Neutral Certification

The Dutch based company WeTransfer, the company that makes tools to move ideas, today announces that it has received climate neutral certification, following its pledge to reduce emissions by 30% by 2025 and after becoming one of the few global tech companies to achieve B Corp status.

The work was undertaken in partnership with two leading firms experienced in providing management information on sustainability, Climate Neutral Group and Sustainalize. Having measured WeTransfer’s carbon emissions, they carried out a detailed audit analysing the calculations and effectiveness of WeTransfer’s carbon reduction strategy, auditing the source and scale of emissions.

In achieving the status of a climate neutral service, it became clear that the process of addressing environmental impact is particularly complex for technology firms with cloud products at their core. As such, WeTransfer is calling for cloud providers to help them provide greater transparency by linking the energy consumption of data centers to the usage of individual customers more clearly and sharing the resulting energy consumption breakdowns.

WeTransfer wants to collaborate with cloud providers in finding technical solutions that address this opportunity to reach a point where there is more transparency, and is offering to convene other fast-growth technology firms which face similar challenges to support this process.

Commenting, WeTransfer CEO Gordon Willoughby said: “Becoming climate neutral has been one of our core commitments, so this is a hugely important milestone for WeTransfer after our certification as a B Corp last year. Not only does this make good sense, it’s what our customers are demanding, and rightly so. As a responsible, values-driven business, our ultimate goal is to go even further and become a climate-positive company, actively removing carbon from the atmosphere. This is a massive ambition and we can’t do it alone. “If we’re to encourage the next wave of innovation by cloud-enabled businesses, the journey towards becoming a greener technology business and achieving net zero as a base line should be far more straightforward.

“We want to see greater transparency from the whole technology supply chain, but also more collaboration between the major global businesses in our industry if we’re to stand a chance of addressing the evident cloud blindspot and giving internet users the clarity they are clamouring for”.