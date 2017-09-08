Unilever tops high-profile sustainability ranking

Unilever has once again ranked first in the Personal Products sector of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – one of the most credible and high-profile markers of corporate sustainability leadership.

DJSI assesses and ranks the economic, environmental and social performance of over 3,000 publicly traded companies. Unilever has participated in the benchmark since it was launched in 1999 and, over that period, has been named sector leader 18 times.

This is a significant achievement for Unilever because it demonstrates to our stakeholders that we attain the very highest standards.

DJSI is used by investors who recognise that responsible business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their portfolios.

The starting point for the annual DJSI assessment – managed by RobecoSAM – is a questionnaire on factors that can have an impact on long-term value creation potential. Based on the data collected, RobecoSAM identifies those companies that are likely to outperform their peers.

Unilever scored 89 out of 100 overall, achieving industry-leading scores in 11 out of 25 categories. This means we continue to be included in DJSI World, a global investment index which tracks leading sustainability-driven companies.

Sue Garrard, SVP, Sustainable Business & Communications, said: “DJSI is a key reference point for investors and other stakeholders who want to assess and benchmark our progress on sustainability – so we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised. This result demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. It also reflects the dedication of people across Unilever, driven by our purpose to make sustainable living commonplace.”