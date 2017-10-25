Unilever recognised by CDP for leadership on environmental action

Unilever has been identified as a global leader in corporate sustainability and awarded a position on this year’s A List for climate, water and forests by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform.

Our goal is to be carbon positive

CDP publishes A-D scores across climate, water and forests for over 3,000 major corporates, with the leaders celebrated on the prestigious A List. This is the first year it has announced company scores across all three areas simultaneously, reflecting the interconnectivity between climate, forests and water.

Unilever is one of only two companies to score an A for all three of CDP’s programmes. This is in recognition of our actions in the last year to tackle climate change and the associated challenges of water scarcity, sustainable agriculture and energy production. For Unilever, this has meant cutting carbon emissions and enhancing water stewardship across our value chain, tackling deforestation associated with palm oil in our supply chain and leading the transformation towards a new sustainable economy.

Unilever Chief Financial Officer, Graeme Pitkethly, says: “Climate change is already affecting companies – both through the direct impacts of steadily rising global temperatures and through the policies that governments around the world adopt in response.

“At Unilever, we reduced CO2 from energy in manufacturing by almost two thirds over the past two decades and have set a bold target of being carbon positive by 2030, committed to sourcing 100% of our energy from renewable sources.

“Disclosure through the CDP platform is an important tool for Unilever to measure how we are performing against our sustainability plans and making progress to reduce our footprint. We are delighted to have been recognised as one of only two companies to achieve straight ‘A’ scores across the rankings.

“Being a sustainable business goes hand-in-hand with being a successful business, as we drive profitable growth for our brands, save costs, reduce risk and fuel innovation.

“Transparency and reporting are more important than ever before, not only to ensure trust among employees and consumers, but also for our investors. Unilever is one of the first companies to commit to implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. If markets are to operate efficiently, we must be transparent to help them evaluate companies’ risks and opportunities and make better decisions for the long term.”