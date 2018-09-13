Unilever named as industry leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Our 17th year at the top of the ranking demonstrates our commitment to long-term sustainable business and growth.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) measures over 2,000 publicly traded companies on their economic, environmental and social performance.

It is used by investors who recognise that responsible business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios.

In 2018’s Index we achieved best scores in a number of areas, including innovation management, corporate governance, supply chain management, tax strategy, brand management, product stewardship, packaging, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, and climate strategy.

Jeff Seabright, Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever, said: “DJSI continues to be an important yardstick of sustainability leadership and we’re delighted that our efforts continue to be recognised. We are by no means at the end of our journey but results like this show that we are on the right path.”

Since 1999, Unilever has been named DJSI sector leader 19 times and top of the industry 17 times.

This is a significant achievement for us because it demonstrates to our stakeholders our commitment to long-term sustainable business and growth.

It also means we continue to be included in DJSI World, a global investment index which tracks leading sustainability-driven companies.

The DJSI Industry Group Leader Report, compiled by RobecoSAM in collaboration with the S&P Dow Jones Indices, states: “Unilever NV leads the Personal Products industry in RobecoSAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment based on its Total Sustainability Score in 2018”.