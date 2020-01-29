UN Global Compact introduces the SDG Action Manager

While real progress has been made by the business community, action to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is not advancing at the speed or scale required. Our insights show that awareness for the Sustainable Development Goals is high among companies, but they lack the tools and direction to get started and take action. That’s why UN Global Compact is introducing the SDG Action Manager, a free web-based impact management solution designed to provide all types of businesses with an opportunity to understand, manage, and directly improve their sustainability performance. Developed by B Lab and the UN Global Compact, the SDG Action Manager brings together B Lab’s B Impact Assessment, the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, and the SDGs to enable meaningful business action through self-assessment, benchmarking, and improvement.

The SDG Action Manager enables your company to:

Learn which SDGs matter most to you based on your company profile and how to take action today.

Understand and share your impact. Get a clear view of how your operations, supply chain and business model can create positive impact and identify risk areas for each SDG.

Set goals and track improvement. Set ambitious goals and visualize your progress on the SDG Action Manager dashboard.

Collaborate across your company. Invite colleagues to join the SDG Action Manager, contribute expertise and see real-time progress and performance.

Learn at every step. Access relevant resources and determine high-impact action based on thought-provoking, actionable assessment questions and improvement guides.

Trailblaze together. Join a global movement of companies working to build a better world for people and planet by 2030.

“Despite real progress being made by the business community, there is clear recognition that action is not measuring up to the size of the challenge. The business community has an important role to play delivering on the promise of a shared, durable prosperity for all. Grounded in our principles-based approach, the SDG Action Manager was developed to mobilize the private sector to take meaningful action and get us back on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda.” – Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact

“Shifting the role of business in society has always been at the heart of B Lab’s vision. And now, with just 10 years left in the sustainable development agenda, the role of business is not just to participate in delivering the Global Goals, but to lead—to use the power of business to solve the world’s most urgent problems, and inspire others to do the same. The SDG Action Manager is a unique tool that helps businesses take action and continuously improve on that action, and ultimately use their business as a force for good.” – Andrew Kassoy, Cofounder and CEO, B Lab Global

Find your starting point with SDG Action Manager today — it’s free and easy-to-use.