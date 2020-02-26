UN Global Compact introduces the Decent Work Toolkit for Sustainable Procurement

The UN Global Compact recognizes that procurement teams have a key role to play in creating sustainable supply chains. Companies that commit to advancing decent work conditions in their supply chain not only prevent risks of adverse impacts but can also significantly improve lives and lift millions out of poverty. To help empower procurement officers to adopt sustainable practices that will impact their suppliers’ capacity to advance decent work, the UN Global Compact is introducing the Decent Work Toolkit for Sustainable Procurement.

In the toolkit, you will find practical resources that enable companies, procurement professionals and suppliers to develop a common understanding on how to advance decent work through purchasing decisions and scaling up efforts to improve the lives of workers in global supply chains.

What you will learn:

How to support dialogue that engages, encourages and empowers suppliers to address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

How to engage with key stakeholders, including workers and/or their representatives and governments

How to embed decent work in corporate processes and systems

What you will gain:

An understanding of decent work and its relevance to purchasing teams

Real-life examples of buyers and suppliers jointly addressing decent work concerns in supply chains

The ability to inspire suppliers and business partners to improve working conditions

Access the toolkit