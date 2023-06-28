Companies across the globe, of all sizes and maturity, continue to improve their sustainability performance and build upon ongoing progress to implement positive sustainable practices across their value chains. This insight and more are found in the seventh edition of the Business Sustainability Index, published today by business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis.

This year’s Index is based on the sustainability performance data derived from more than 62,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis between 2018 and 2022 across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis network has seen a 134% increase in assessments since 2018 as the awareness surrounding supply chain due diligence grows and more organizations begin to assess and monitor their suppliers.

Over half (54%) of the companies were assessed multiple times between 2018 and 2022. These companies are more likely to fall into EcoVadis’ highest performance scoring categories of Advanced (65+) or Outstanding (85+), with 12% now achieving those scores. Overall, the global average score for companies is now at 50.3, crossing the halfway mark for the first time.

After years of declining or flat score trends, Sustainable Procurement topped all themes in yearly gains, increasing 1.7 points to 40.6 since 2021. This suggests that more companies are implementing practical strategies to mitigate risk and drive meaningful sustainable change throughout their value chains. Sustainable Procurement is crucial to building organizational resilience, mitigating risk and cascading a company’s sustainability values and goals throughout the upstream value chain.

“Companies who work with their value chain on a ratings and improvement cycle can comply with due diligence regulations and manage risks by helping their suppliers move above the risk zone, as well as enable solid performers to reach more advanced levels that contribute to sustainability, net-zero and other ESG goals,” said Sylvain Guyoton, Chief Rating Officer at EcoVadis. “It is particularly encouraging to see companies progress on the Sustainable Procurement theme as it is the most powerful lever available for driving positive environmental and social change.”

Other key Index findings include: