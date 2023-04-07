In line with its focus on sustainability, Nordic Capital has partnered with EcoVadis, a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Offering support at every stage of the procurement process, this innovative partnership will enable Nordic Capital’s portfolio companies to increase resilience and transparency, while also reducing costs.

Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries. It will allow Nordic Capital’s portfolio companies to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their suppliers via scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools and insight guides.

This partnership reflects Nordic Capital’s active approach to ownership and its commitment to driving transformative sustainable growth within its portfolio companies.

“Nordic Capital is thrilled to partner with EcoVadis. As a result of this partnership, Nordic Capital will continue to enhance ESG performance across the portfolio, helping investee companies to manage and mitigate risks in their supply chains and efficiently integrate sustainability considerations into their procurement processes. The partnership closely aligns with Nordic Capital’s mission to build stronger, more resilient and sustainable businesses,” said Alejandro Alvarez, NCPO Director, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Nordic Capital’s Procurement Optimisation Programme (NCPO) connects procurement professionals across the portfolio, maximising value through strategic procurement, talent development and key supplier partnerships. As part of Nordic Capital’s partnership with EcoVadis, an API to the NCPO Engine, Nordic Capital’s customised Source-2-Contract tool, has been built to further enable the digitalisation of the procurement function.

“As more than 80% of ESG impacts are typically in the supply chain, we are very happy to see Nordic Capital take a leading role as a private equity firm in prioritising sustainable procurement within their portfolio companies. We are ready to help those companies integrate EcoVadis scorecards into their procurement processes, to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their supply partners at every stage of their sustainability journey, and accelerate further toward positive impact and sustainable value creation,” said Lazar Armianov, Regional Director of Sales for Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa at EcoVadis.