Trivium Packaging’s inaugural sustainability report outlines holistic roadmap to a sustainable future; unveil’s “circularity champion” strategy

Trivium Packaging, a leading provider of infinitely recyclable metal packaging solutions with its head office in The Netherlands, today releases its inaugural sustainability report that highlights the extensive sustainability activities implemented across its global operations, reinforces its unwavering commitment to tackling climate change by putting sustainability as a core element of all products and operations, and unveils its long-term sustainability strategy—an action plan for creating an innovative, value-creating ecosystem for all stakeholders. “Trivium’s leadership and board members’ commitment and support to sustainability are carried through our organization, across each function. Sustainability is key in all areas of our organization.” Said Michael Mapes, CEO of Trivium Packaging.

“We only have one planet. If we don’t do something now, we risk jeopardizing the quality of life of future generations,” shares Michael Mapes, “At Trivium, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the world through our packaging solutions. Everyone at Trivium feels that we have an obligation to take a leading role in sustainability and to do our part in making the world a better place by offering the most sustainable packaging solutions we can.”

The comprehensive sustainability report describes in detail Trivium’s key sustainability challenges and opportunities provides a complete outline of the management approaches, systems, and policies during the 2020 calendar year, and introduces Circularity Champion, a three-pillar sustainability strategy that has Trivium playing a critical role in the metal packaging industry through its substantial contribution to a circular economy.

“The release of our first-ever sustainability report is a major milestone for our organization, marking our official commitment to sustainability not only within Trivium but to all stakeholders. Through this report, we declare our ambition to be a force for good,” shares Jenny Wassenaar, VP Sustainability Trivium Packaging. “That’s why it was critical that we look at sustainability holistically and outline clear targets and specified timeframes to achieve our goals in an effort to become the metal packaging industry’s partner of choice for quality sustainable packaging.”

Trivium’s Circularity Champion strategy highlights include:

Customer: Trivium’s dedication to connecting, communicating, and collaborating with its customers and end consumers to raise awareness of the benefits of metal packaging

• In 2020, Trivium engaged in partnerships with Metal Packaging Europe to communicate the Metal Recycles Forever logo, as well as multi-stakeholder collaborations with the likes of Tata Steel and chef Joris Bijdendijk, to promote the sustainability credentials of metal cans. Trivium also released its open-access white paper on holistic life cycle assessments, its 2020 Global Buying Green Report, and is sponsoring Peace One Day, Climate Action Live Global Digital Experience

• Looking to the future, Trivium is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction on sustainability dimensions, releasing at least two open-access thought leadership knowledge documents on sustainability per year, making product safety compliance information readily accessible for customers by 2024, and leading at least one circularity project per year with industry stakeholders

Planet: Trivium’s determination to do its part in protecting the planet, through environmental footprint reduction, sustainable innovation, and responsible purchasing.

• In April 2021, Trivium embraced the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement by committing to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As part of this commitment, Trivium will establish a clear pathway to an emissions reduction target that is in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

• Targets to achieve its aggressive sustainability goals by 2030 include a commitment to 30% reduction of its CO2 footprint (vs 2020 levels), 10% reduction of its water consumption (vs 2020 levels), zero landfill waste, 80% of all new product developments to meet at least two eco-design criteria, and 70% of total purchase spend allocated to suppliers with higher than average ESG scores

People: Trivium’s focus on creating a safe, diverse, empowered, and sustainability-conscious workforce, and a commitment to empower its employees and local communities to make positive social and environmental impacts

• Some of the achievements made and initiatives Trivium engaged in over the past year include launching ‘Trivium Stars’, a global employee recognition program; achieving an 8% increase in the annual Organizational Health Index (employee satisfaction) score, hiring a Global Talent Director to focus on Talent Development and Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) strategy; and achieving a top score for water (A-) and climate change (A-) by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), an internationally recognized ranking organization that assesses companies’ plans and processes for carbon footprint and water reduction

• Looking ahead, Trivium aims by 2025 to achieve a top quartile Organizational Health Index score; fully implement its Inclusion & Diversity Program across the organization, attain a Total Recordable Accident Rate (TRAR) target of 0.85, provide yearly sustainability reporting, and participate in external sustainability ratings, and implement at least one local community engagement project per plant per year.

