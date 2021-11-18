Trivium Packaging Awarded Top Ranking of Platinum by EcoVadis

Partner



Trivium Packaging, a $2.7B global supplier in infinitely recyclable metal packaging headquartered in the Netherlands, is proud to announce that its business sustainability efforts have been recognized with a Platinum medal, the highest-ranking available, in the 2021 EcoVadis sustainability ratings. EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, awards the Platinum honor to only the top one percent of more than 75,000 participating companies assessed globally, spanning more than 160 countries and 200 industries.

EcoVadis reviews a participating organization’s performance across four judged categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This recognition is given for exemplary work across each of the four pillars spanning environmental impact and workforce health. The coveted Platinum designation, reflects the dedication Trivium Packaging has to sustainability.

Trivium’s CEO, Michael Mapes said, “It is an honor to receive the Platinum rating for Trivium’s sustainability practices. At Trivium, we contain what matters, and we firmly believe sustainability matters. The expert acknowledgment that the work we are doing is valuable, fuels us to continue to push further, digging deeper in every area of our business, collaborating with customers, suppliers, and fellow industry peers to keep protecting our earth for generations to come. We celebrate, but we also continue to push forward, shaping the market in metal packaging in innovation, excellence, and sustainability.”

“We could not be more proud as an organization to receive the highest honor in sustainability practices,” says Jenny Wassenaar, Vice President of Sustainability. “This achievement, awarded by EcoVadis, captures the crux of what we are all about at Trivium Packaging – treating the world around us, and our employees and stakeholders with the respect they deserve. Earning Platinum recognition strengthens our conviction to continue making progress in sustainable and ethical practices across the entire organization and for all of our stakeholders.”

The EcoVadis rating system scales from Bronze, to Silver, to Gold, and ultimately Platinum – with a Platinum rating recognizing a select few that are leading the way in Environment Social Governance ESG standards. The rating’s criteria are based on international standards, including Global Reporting Initiative, Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000. Each organization is given a composite score for a combination of each of the four categories: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement.

Additional information can be found on the official EcoVadis website.