The Trillion Dollar Shift Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; Business for Good is Good Business

A new book titled ‘The Trillion Dollar Shift’ was launched on January 25 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) unite us all in our stride to overcome the challenges our world is facing. From overcoming poverty to combating climate change, the United Nations has set 17 Goals to achieve by 2030. To accelerate and scale-up the solutions to these challenges, business and capital must play a leading role. This is good for the planet, the global economy, and societies all over the world. Organizations have a responsibility to look to the SDGs as guidance when designing their strategies, so they are assured of positive impact from their business models. This is not only using business and capital for good, it is good business sense. Trillions of dollars’ worth of opportunities are unlocked by the Sustainable Development Goals, and this book shows the reader how. With 50 business cases featured in the book, The Trillion Dollar Shift demonstrates how business and capital can contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals while also opening new markets and opportunities.

CEOs from all over the world attended the launch of this new business book by Marga Hoek, noted author of New Economy Business which was awarded Management Book of the Year.

The Trillion Dollar Shift is a comprehensive guide to how business and capital can impact the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how the SDGs present tremendous opportunities and unlock markets.

Gérard Mestrallet, Chairman of ENGIE was presented with the first book. Mestrallet thanked Ms. Hoek, saying “This book comes at the appropriate moment. There is a movement among business, and this book will contribute to accelerating this movement.”

Marga Hoek strongly believes that “Business for good is good business.” In her book, she shows how businesses can use the shared value model to embed sustainable business strategies into the core of their organization. “I firmly believe both business and capital can and should play a significant role in solving our global challenges,” says Ms. Hoek.

The Trillion Dollar Shift has been met with sweeping praise from businesses leaders, widely considered to be pioneers in sustainability.

Feike Sijbesma, CEO and Chairman DSM, says: “This book offers business leaders many insights, ideas and practical cases on how business can contribute to a sustainable world.”

Unilever CEO Paul Polman says: “We can be sure this inspiring book will reach interested readers across the globe.”

To ensure that the book reaches as many people as possible, in addition to the printed hardcover book, Ms. Hoek initiated an open access e-book. In this way, the author contributes to scaling up the message of sustainability.

