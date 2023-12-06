Marga Hoek’s new book Tech for Good reveals how Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies will help solve the world’s greatest challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, inequality, and poverty. Tech for Good: Imagine Solving the World’s Greatest Challenges presents a unique perspective on how business can successfully apply advanced technologies in a purpose-driven manner while unlocking new markets and seizing business opportunities.

75 Exclusive business case-studies from around the world explore inspiring ways Tech for Good can deliver the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Eight technology groups from AI to Blockchain to 3D Printing to Space Tech explained.

Many opportunities in a variety of business sectors highlight the unprecedented potential of Tech for Good.

More than a book, Tech for Good offers a unique, experiential journey into how technology can simultaneously accelerate sustainable progress and economic prosperity around the globe.

The Author Marga Hoek

Marga Hoek is a multi-award-winning, bestselling author of The Trillion Dollar Shift (described as “Required Reading” for CEOs by Fortune), a global thought leader, and a former three-time CEO. She has been recognized by Thinkers50 for her global management thinking and is one of the most appreciated speakers around the world on sustainable business, capital, and technology. Marga Hoek coined the slogan “Business for Good” in 2014 to emphasize her mission “to make Business for Good the norm, rather than the exception.” She continues to champion this mission with this exciting book on Tech for Good.

Advanced Praise

“Marga did it again! Tech For Good is a timely look at how technology combined with purpose can be a formidable force for positive global change.” – Hubert Joly, former Best Buy CEO, senior lecturer Harvard Business School

“Marga Hoek’s book is a gripping investigation into the transformative power of technology when harnessed with purpose and responsibility. But above all, it is a message of hope, reminding us that in these times when the stakes have never been higher, positive action has the power to create meaningful change.” – Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO Solvay and Chair World Business Council for Sustainable Development

“Marga Hoek demonstrates that technology is neutral but human beings are not, and the ways in which we use it ultimately come down to us. Rather than simply urge us to take responsibility for new innovations, she shows us how to do so effectively, and how to leverage those technologies for a better future.” – Paul Polman, Business leader and co-author Net Positive

“Marga Hoek’s book describes how we can use technology to address these major challenges. Tech For Good offers solutions to business challenges as well as presents market opportunities: doing well by doing good by using technology.” – Feike Sijbesma, former CEO DSM, Chairman Philips

Order Tech for Good online