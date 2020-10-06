The Sustainability Board Report 2020​

The Sustainability Board Report aims to showcase different dimensions of good corporate governance and the importance of sustainable corporate leadership. The 2019 Report found that, despite significant variation in the quality and quantity of sustainability reporting, including across regions, there were certain key elements and patterns that made certain companies stand out. The new 2020 report explores these issues once again with an added focus on what has changed in the past year.

Executive summary

The Sustainability Board Report aims to showcase different dimensions of good corporate governance and the importance of sustainable corporate leadership. By drawing out best practice and changes over time, it also aims to help organisations learn from their peers and competitors and understand the changing landscape. The 2019 Report found that, despite significant variation in the quality and quantity of sustainability reporting, including across regions, there were certain key elements and patterns that made certain companies stand out. These were: the existence of board committees dedicated to sustainability; board committee charters explicitly addressing sustainability issues; and female representation on boards. The latter was linked to the finding that women board members were often responsible for driving sustainability efforts.