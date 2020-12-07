The LEGO Group’s carbon goal approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Today, the LEGO Group has committed to reducing its absolute carbon emissions by 37% by 2032 to ensure the company plays its part in limiting the effects of climate change1. The target has been approved by the Science Based Target initiative as consistent with levels required to keep global warming to below 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

The company’s target covers emissions from its own operations which equates to 10% of total emissions and includes energy use in its factories, offices and stores, and from its supply chain which equates to 90% of emissions including areas such as raw materials and distribution.

Tim Brooks, VP, Environmental Responsibility, said: “Climate change poses one of the biggest risks to society and the planet that our children will inherit. We are committed to building a better planet for future generations and that means stepping up efforts to reduce carbon emissions across our entire value chain.”

To achieve this target, the LEGO Group will:

Continue to invest in sustainable materials research to reduce the carbon footprint of LEGO products and packaging and making our business more circular

Continue to work with suppliers through the LEGO Group ‘Engage-to-Reduce’ programme which was set up in 2014 to guide and support them to reduce their own impact

Increase energy efficiency throughout its operations, expand renewable energy production at factories and ensure procurement of 100% renewable energy across factories, offices and stores

Increase investment in renewable energy capacity in all regions where the business operates, with the aim of running carbon neutral operations by the end of 2022

Design offices and factories to the highest environmental standards

Commenting on the activities planned to meet the target, Brooks said “Businesses need to play a core role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. By setting ourselves an ambitious carbon reduction target, we’ll not only continue to improve our carbon efficiency but will invest in driving innovation and energy efficiency across our whole value chain. We want to ensure we are not just doing better but are holding ourselves accountable to doing our bit to protect children and the planet from the risks of global warming.”

The LEGO Group has recently announced a US $400 million investment over three years to accelerate its sustainability efforts. The funds will be used to drive meaningful, long-term change aligned to two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: #4 Quality Education and #12 Responsible Consumption and Production.

As part of this investment, the company will continue to inspire and join forces with children, parents, employees, and partners around the world to act on climate issues. One example of how the LEGO Group helps mobilise children is through its Build the Change programme. Through the Build the Change activities, children learn about sustainability issues such as biodiversity or climate change before building and sharing their ideas and visions for how to solve these current challenges. The ideas are collected and shared with policy makers to ensure children’s voices are heard. The company hopes that the children’s ideas will help inspire leaders who can make change happen.

Brooks commented: “We know we can’t move the dial on global warming alone which is why we are committed to continuing to work with our suppliers, partners, children, employees and fans to have a positive impact on the planet and inspire the children of today to become the builders of a more sustainable tomorrow.”