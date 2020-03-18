The CR and Sustainability Salary Survey 2020 is now Live

Today Acre, Carnstone and Flag, launched ‘The CR and Sustainability Salary Survey 2020’. The growing areas of corporate responsibility and sustainability have always been difficult to define, and the survey’s purpose is to provide a clearer view of how corporate responsibility and sustainability professionals fit into the modern business landscape. The Dutch CSR Portal (Online Kenniscentrum Duurzaam Ondernemen) is the distribution partner for The Netherlands.

Now in its eighth year, the survey has been developed to provide a comprehensive insight into the salaries and benefits, responsibilities and backgrounds of people working in the sector – both in-house and for external consultancies. Last year’s survey was completed by over 1200 professionals and this year the results aim to provide a deeper understanding of the broader corporate responsibility and sustainability sectors around the world to provide unique and valuable information for you and your fellow professionals.

Andy Cartland, Founder at Acre, “We have seen dramatic growth in the CR/S job market over the past two years – a greater acceleration than ever before. An indication perhaps that momentum is building to address the global challenges humankind faces. As such this years’ survey comes at a critical junction and we hope it creates intelligence which supports the profession’s ongoing development and growth. We would like to thank our distribution partners WAP, 3BL, Duurzaam Ondernemen, Climate Cocktail Club and Walk of Life who are helping us circulate this key survey throughout the sector”

What can you gain from taking part in the survey?

Learn how your salary and benefits compare to others in similar roles

Benchmark salaries and benefits for your existing team

Understand the varied backgrounds of CR and sustainability professionals

Raise awareness about the importance of sustainability within corporate organisations along with the impact the sector has on society and the environment

A Global impact will be made- For every respondent who fills in the CR Salary Survey 2020, a tree will be planted by ‘One Tree Planted’

By participating, you will be the first to receive a full report on the findings and you will also be invited to a launch event later in the year, where you will have a chance to discuss the results and the implications for you and the sector. If there are enough Dutch respondents, the results will be specified and detailed for The Netherlands.

Please note that this is 100% confidential – no participants’ names or contact details will be published or made available to any third parties at any stage.

To complete the survey please go to: https://crsalarysurvey.com/home