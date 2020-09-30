Tata Steel makes further commitment to responsible steelmaking around the globe

Tata Steel announced on 24 september that it has joined forces with global steel-making standards organisation ResponsibleSteel, giving customers and consumers even more confidence the company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as creating jobs and protecting communities. All of Tata Steel’s operations in 26 countries have signed up to ResponsibleSteel the industry’s first globally-present standards and certification scheme for sustainability. Tata Steel is one of the largest steelmakers in the world to become a member.

The move is a further demonstration to the company’s customers of its commitment to acting responsibly in all of its activities, from looking after its workforce to managing the environmental impact of its steelmaking operations, from respecting and supporting its local communities to greening its supply chain. Through this early membership, Tata Steel will be supporting the further development of the ResponsibleSteel standards used to guide the sector’s future actions.

Tata Steel Limited CEO and MD, Mr T V Narendran, said: “We are pleased to become a member of ResponsibleSteel, the steel sector’s first and only globally present, multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative for sustainability. We have always emphasized our commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible supply chains. We view sustainability as integral to our business and our policies demonstrate our commitment towards sustainable development and guide us in formulating and implementing our long-term sustainability strategy. The membership of ResponsibleSteel will provide an ideal platform to build on these credentials of Tata Steel and enable a responsible ecosystem for the steel industry.”

ResponsibleSteel is a not-for-profit organisation with members from every stage of the steel supply chain. It has developed an independent certification standard and programme which aims to align with a globally recognised framework used by credible sustainability standards known as the ISEAL Codes of Good Practice.

Steel is the world’s most widely used material and those who use it in the transport, automotive, infrastructure, packaging, construction, energy and white goods sectors have a growing expectation that the materials they work with are responsibly sourced and produced.

Tata Steel Europe CEO, Henrik Adam, said: “As part of the Tata Steel family, this membership gives our customers even greater confidence that they are buying their products from a company which is committed to responsible business practices. That is important because it is increasingly what consumers are quite rightly expecting of them. ResponsibleSteel also provides us with a framework through which we will achieve our mission to build the leading European steel business that is sustainable in every sense.”

The ResponsibleSteel certification framework is of direct benefit to producers already maintaining high standards and expected to bring benefits industry-wide, by encouraging those who could operate more responsibly to raise their game.

Ali Lucas, Executive Director, ResponsibleSteel, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tata Steel as a business member of ResponsibleSteel. As one of the world’s leading steel producers, Tata Steel brings huge depth, breadth and influence to help us achieve our mission and goals. Working within the world’s largest materials industry – responsible for more than 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions – ResponsibleSteel represents members from every stage of the steel supply chain. Businesses from multinational mining organisations, global steel producers, processers and end users, as well as civil society, are working with us to find solutions to producing steel in a responsible way. As the world’s only multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative for the steel sector, we work by building collaborative relationships that create real impact for both the planet and society. We know that the clock is ticking in both finding and implementing solutions to the global environmental crisis. Working with Tata Steel will help us significantly accelerate our vision towards a world where only responsible low CO2 steel is produced.”