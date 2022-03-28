To accelerate sustainability at an even faster pace, Dutch sustainability consultancy Finch & Beak has officially joined SLR Consulting as of 18 March 2022. Both companies have, for the past 25 years, helped clients to achieve their sustainability goals. By combining the ESG industry experience that Finch & Beak has with the experience SLR has as a global leader in environmental and advisory solutions we will be able to expand both of our companies’ work into new markets.

About SLR

SLR Consulting is a leading consultancy, advising clients for over 25 years at every point of their project life-cycle. Headquartered in the UK but working internationally across six main regions (Canada, the U.S., Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific) the company has over 2,000 staff worldwide with more than 700 people across Europe including the UK. It provides a range of strategic and technical consulting services to support clients to achieve their sustainability goals.

Why join SLR?

We at Finch & Beak firmly believe that our and SLR’s ambitions, services and culture are complimentary and that joining SLR will allow us to strengthen SLR’s capability to advise clients globally on sustainability and ESG matters. With our particular expertise in ESG and benchmarking, developing sustainability strategies, and strategy implementation & execution we will join and add to the skills and expertise SLR has already developed in this area, both through its existing teams and its acquisition of Corporate Citizenship in 2021.

In welcoming Finch & Beak, Neil Penhall, SLR’s Chief Executive said: “I am delighted to welcome the Finch & Beak team into SLR. Advising our clients on ESG and sustainability issues is at the core of what SLR does, and the Finch & Beak team is a great addition to our existing European capabilities. From strategy development and benchmarking through to implementation on the ground, Finch & Beak adds to our capabilities and capacity to deliver meaningful results for our clients.”

Finch & Beak’s Managing Partner, Jan van der Kaaij, added: “Finch & Beak has advised clients on accelerating sustainability for 25 years, but now we see the opportunity to help them go further by being part of the SLR team. Our combined expertise and experience mean we will be able to offer broader and deeper ESG and sustainability services globally.”

An exiting new chapter

We are anticipating this to be a remarkable moment in the field of sustainability consulting and as Finch & Beak, we are very excited about this new chapter. There will be no immediate, practical implications for current clients, our way of working and delivering projects, and no change at all to the high standard of service that our clients have come to know us by and expect and enjoy from us. Our teams will keep on being the passionate, friendly experts that they are, and for now, remain where they are based. The Finch & Beak brand will continue to exist for the time being. Our logo, however, since adjusted, serves as a visual representation of us becoming part of SLR. The opportunities that this decision brings are very exciting, and we look forward to furthering our purpose of accelerating sustainability as part of SLR.