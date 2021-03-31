Second public consultation draft of the SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises published

SDG Impact is a global UNDP initiative, catalyzing investment to achieve the SDGs by 2030, published it’s second public consultation draft of the SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises. The SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises are internal decision-making standards designed to help Enterprises’ contribute positively towards sustainable development in line with the SDGs. SDG Impact hopes enterprises of all types, sizes and focus will work towards aligning their internal processes and decision-making practices with the Standards to accelerate their contribution to the SDGs.

This second public consultation draft has already benefited from the lessons learned from the first public consultation and several stages of consultation on the SDG Impact Standards for Private Equity Funds and SDG Bond Issuers. The consultation process meets the UNDP Principles for social and environmental standards.2 We look forward to further feedback from all.

The consultation questions are available at https://sdgimpact.undp.org/enterprise.html Provide your feedback to sdgimpact.standards@undp.org by May 31th, 2021.

Download the document (pdf)