SDG Evaluation Tool Launched by Trucost

Trucost is part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global.

The Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool provides a quantitative analysis of corporate performance on the SDGs across the value chain, from raw material inputs to product use and disposal, within the context of a company’s geographic operations. The main features of the Tool include:

Scorecard of a company’s overall SDG performance and individual scores for each goal, including positive contributions towards the SDGs as well as negative impacts

Comparison of a company’s performance relative to its sector and competitors

Identification of the most relevant SDGs for a company, with prioritized risks and opportunities

A gap assessment showing the company where SDG investments may be optimized

Libby Bernick, Global Head of Corporate Business, Trucost said, “Over 9,000 companies and investors with more than USD 4 trillion in assets have pledged their support to the SDGs. Seeking to translate awareness to action, the Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool is designed to provide data-led insights to assess and communicate progress to stakeholders. We are pleased to work with esteemed contributors in the Tool’s inaugural application to help meet the decision-making needs of company boards, investors, and other market participants with an interest in financing the SDGs.”

Multiple companies, supported by an advisory panel of investment professionals, interest group representatives and academics, will be part of the inaugural application of the Trucost SDG Evaluation Tool.

Company practitioners include: Aguas Andinas, AMD, ARM, HP, Iberdrola, Ingersoll Rand, Ørsted, ROCKWOOL Group, S&P Global, and Tarkett.

Advisory panel: American Chemistry Council, APG, Calvert Research and Management, Impax Asset Management LLC/Pax World Funds, London School of Economics, Nordic Investment Bank, PGGM, S&P Dow Jones Indices, UN Global Compact, and World Business Council for Sustainable Development.