Report: Employees believe companies must do more to tackle sustainability

Unily is pleased to announce the launch of its newest report, the Future the Sustainable Workplace in the age of COVID-19 and Climate Change. In partnership with renowned sustainability expert, Dr. Leyla Acaroglu, Unily explores how sustainability and climate change are shaping how we work and live, and how the pandemic is presenting opportunities to redesign our workplaces for a more sustainable future.

A closer look at t he Future of the Sustainable Workplace in t he Age Of COVID-19 and Climate Change r eport

We are living in a time of great and immediate change, and COVID-19 and climate change are just two of the most obvious forces impacting our way of life. Through trend analysis, employee surveys, expert interviews, and case studies, our new report highlights the ways the pandemic and climate change are shaping the future of work.

The report is separated into three main sections, which include:

#1. Megatrends



The massive cultural shifts that unfold in real-time, creating identifiable patterns that can be observed and interacted with as they emerge to affect society at large. These include elements such as climate change adaption, the transition to the circular economy, resource scarcity, and the zero-waste movement.

#2. Forces of change



Even before COVID-19, businesses were encountering emerging disruptions, with several forces of change playing out, including The Green Recovery, the 4th industrial revolution, and 2030 Global Goals.

#3. The diagnostic toolkit



The toolkit is designed to help you assess your current sustainability and climate-positive journey so that you can take action. Establish where you are now and frame a strategy you can employ to enhance your organization’s sustainability journey.

Who is Leyla Acaroglu?

Dr. Leyla Acaroglu is a designer and sociologist at the forefront of advancing the transition to a sustainable and circular future. Her work covers many fields from creative, production, applied research, behavioral economics, educational design, and sustainability sciences.

Unily 2020 Census insights reveal employees care about sustainability

As part of our report, we aimed to answer one pressing question: how will these forces of change and megatrends impact how employees feel about sustainability in the workplace? To investigate this, we teamed up with Censuswide to launch our own Unily 2020 Census, which surveyed 2k UK office workers of all ages in August 2020.

Some key findings include:

83% of respondents belie ve that their company is not doing enough to tackle climate issues

80% of respondents say their organization’s environmental values are either not aligned or only partially aligned with their own

65% of participants noted that they are more likely to work for a company with a strong environmental policy

Download the report (pdf, on request)