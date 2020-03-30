Randstad says sustainable development of labor market the ‘only logical choice.’

Randstad released its new ‘sustainability@work’ report which argues that the sustainable development of the labor market must feel like the ‘only logical choice.’ The report is the first in a series that focuses on the sustainable transformation of the labor market. It is a transformation that many companies and societies are going through today, particularly with the emergence of COVID-19, and it is necessary to improve our quality of life and to secure the future of our planet.

The report identifies global systemic problems impacting employees and the labor market, and provides a blueprint for employers and government entities to build a diverse and inclusive workforce sustainably in the face of these global challenges. It features expert insights from Dr. Wayne Visser, Professor of Integrated Value at Antwerp Management School and Chair in Sustainable Transformation.

“The question of how to develop human capital sustainably is a pressing one,” said Randstad’s CEO Jacques van den Broek. “At Randstad, we believe this is not the responsibility of an individual, but rather a joint responsibility of employees, employers and governments, as emphasized by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The challenges are significant, but the counterforce of innovation should not be underestimated, bringing us exciting solutions that are making our workplaces, labor markets and societies more secure, smart, shared, sustainable and satisfying.“

The report also provides an overview of Randstad’s local social innovation programs run by its operating companies across the world, which focus on providing that extra stepping stone to the labor market to those who need it most, enhancing skills and increasing employability.

“Through such initiatives, we give people confidence and empower them to navigate the labor market today, tomorrow and in the future,” said Van den Broek.

For more information on how organizations and societies can adopt synergetic values, which favor collective contribution rather than individual gain and cooperation for the public good over competition for private benefit, download the report here (pdf).