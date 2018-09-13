Randstad in DJSI 2018 and assessed best on labor practice indicators

Today, the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (‘DJSI’) review have been announced. Launched in 1999, the DJSI recognize the leading companies in each industry sector for responsible economic, environmental, and social performance. Randstad is proud to be included as a member in the Professional Services industry of the DJSI World and DJSI Europe indices. We were assessed as best in class by RobecoSAM on the criteria Labor Practice Indicators, Risk & Crisis Management and Materiality (tangible results).

Since Randstad’s founding in 1960, the simultaneous promotion of all interests has been at the core of our company’s values. Randstad was built upon the firm belief that no company can exist if it does not make a positive contribution to society. Efficient and flexible labor markets are not only essential for the success of businesses, but they benefit society as a whole. That is why we have always been passionate about supporting people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We have committed ourselves to maximize future employment and contribute to economic growth for society at large.

CEO Jacques van den Broek comments: “The inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index shows that we’re on the right track to contribute to a better society. We know from our heritage that it is our empathy, our intuition, and our passion for people that make us successful. We believe that it is the human side of our business that makes the difference. Our ultimate goal – touching the work lives of 500 million people by 2030 worldwide – therefore forces us to develop client and candidate experiences that combines technology with our human strength, so we can truly touch people’s work lives.”