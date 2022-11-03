Ahead of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh next week, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and PwC are releasing a new report “Incentives for Scope 3 supply chain decarbonization: accelerating implementation”.

To reach net zero, businesses across the globe must address Scope 3 supply chain emissions. Decarbonization within the supply chain plays a critical role in realizing net-zero ambitions, and businesses are in a unique position to influence supplier behaviors, operations and investments through incentives.

Given the importance of value chain transformation, WBCSD launched a working group on Incentivizing Supply Chain Decarbonization to deepen the practical guidance shared and drive action on Scope 3 emissions. The working group has grown rapidly, reflecting the urgency and support needed to decarbonize supply chains. It now consists of over 50 member companies across 14 sectors, including heavy industry.

Throughout 2022, WBCSD in collaboration with PwC has facilitated working group sessions with member companies, looking at specific decarbonization levers that were voted by companies as the most valuable to focus on in order to drive impact.

The newly released report pulls together insights from the past year, summarizing outcomes from the group. It covers how to assess the relative ease and impact of implementing each lever, when and how to implement them, as well as who is responsible.

In particular, it looks at how existing procurement processes can be leveraged for decarbonization. This report aims to help readers identify the “quick wins” whilst also encouraging organizations to consider which levers will have the greatest impact in supporting longer-term decarbonization that is in line with net zero ambitions.

Download the report (pdf)