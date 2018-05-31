Philips receives the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council’s 2018 Supplier Engagement Award

Royal Philips announced recently that it has been honored for its Supplier Sustainability Performance (SSP) program with the prestigious 2018 Supplier Engagement Award by the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC).

Founded in 2013, the SPLC convenes buyers, suppliers, and public interest advocates to develop programs that simplify and standardize sustainable purchasing efforts by large organizations. Every year, the SPLC recognizes global organizations for their leadership in sustainable purchasing – a growing trend in which organizations are proactively using their purchasing power to promote the responsible use of resources (for example, the circular economy) and improvements in social policy (inclusiveness, equality, labor standards and diversity), as well as greater efficiency throughout the value chain.

SPLC leadership award winners are selected by a prestigious panel of judges. Each winner has deployed a wide range of sustainable purchasing strategies and documented the resulting environmental, social and/or economic benefits in a case study.