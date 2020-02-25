Philips on track to become carbon-neutral in its own operations this year

Philips is another step closer to becoming carbon-neutral in its own operations in 2020, with its US and Dutch facilities now 100%-powered by renewable electricity. This action on CO2 emissions reduction contributed to a fall in Philips’ operational carbon footprint of 10% compared to 2018, even as the company recorded 4.5% comparable sales growth. The company’s reduced use of airfreight was another contributing factor. Philips’ 2019 sustainability update is an integral part of the Philips Annual Report 2019.

Philips is committed to becoming carbon neutral in its own operations and to sourcing all its electricity from 100% renewable sources by the end of 2020. All the company’s US operations were already powered by renewable electricity from the Los Mirasoles wind farm. Then, in 2019, the Krammer and Bouwdokken wind farms in the Dutch province of Zeeland, with which Philips closed long-term contracts through our renewable electricity purchasing consortium with Nouryon, DSM and Google, powered all Philips’ operations in the Netherlands. Combined with the Los Mirasoles wind farm, this covers about half of the company’s total electricity demand.

In addition, Philips’ businesses continued to develop their Green Products and Solutions portfolio. In the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Green Products and Solutions improve patient outcomes, provide better value, and help secure access to high-quality care, while reducing environmental impact. A good example is BlueSeal magnet technology, which is designed to reduce lengthy and costly disruptions in MRI practice, and help healthcare facilities transition to more productive and sustainable helium-free operations. In the Connected Care businesses, the IntelliVue X3, MX100 and MMX patient monitor platforms feature lower energy usage (18%) and reduced product and packaging weight (11% and 25% respectively) compared to their predecessor products.