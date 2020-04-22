Nutreco publishes Sustainability Report 2019

To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Nutreco today publishes its online 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the work being done across the company at both a global and local level to drive the company’s mission of Feeding the Future.

Nutreco CEO Rob Koremans says, “At Nutreco, sustainability remains not only a driving force in our business – it’s the only way we do business. Employees across our whole company are focused on our mission of Feeding the Future, carrying it out in ways that fit our local priorities and show their passion for serving customers and communities. In 2019, we took our mission into exciting new directions, through our investments in breakthrough innovation to help our industry produce more food, more sustainably.”

Watch a conversation between Nutreco’s CEO Rob Koremans and Corporate Sustainability Director José Villalón about Nutreco’s 2019 Sustainability Report:



Read the full report here.

For the 3rd year in a row, Sustainalize has validated Nutreco’s sustainability data!