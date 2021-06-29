Nouryon joins the United Nations Global Compact, strengthening its sustainability commitments

Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, announced today that it is further strengthening its sustainability commitments by joining the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The Global Compact is an international initiative that brings companies together with UN agencies and labor and civil society organizations to support universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“As a solutions provider of essential everyday products, Nouryon can and will continue to exert our influence to improve the sustainability of our own operations and of the solutions that we offer to our customers. This highlights the value we bring to the end-markets that we serve, while driving our continued growth,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Nouryon. “By joining the UN Global Compact, Nouryon formally commits to implementing and upholding the principles behind the Global Compact and to continue contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nouryon’s sustainability framework, called ‘Commitment to a Sustainable Future’, is aligned with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and it supports the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change. With the publishing of its Sustainability Report 2020, Nouryon started reporting under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, and affirmed its continued commitment to annual, transparent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting.

“At Nouryon, we know that partnering with our stakeholders will be key to leading and enabling positive, long-lasting change,” said Shaver. “We will continue to work closely with our employees, customers and local communities to create innovative, sustainable solutions that our customers and society need today, to anticipate future needs, and to contribute, together, to advancing larger societal goals in line with the UN Global Compact.”