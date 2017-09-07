NN Group included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

NN Group is pleased to announce that the company will be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both in the DJSI World index and DJSI Europe index, as from 18 September 2017. This shows that NN Group ranks amongst the top 10% of the insurance industry group with regard to sustainability performance. Companies are awarded scores based on their performance in three areas: economic, environmental and social. While the industry average score is 47, NN Group’s overall score is 80 (out of 100).

S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world’s leading providers of financial market indices, and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainability investing, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) review.

Lard Friese, CEO of NN Group: ‘We aim to create value for our stakeholders and use our resources and expertise to help society achieve long-term, sustainable prosperity. I am proud that our efforts have been acknowledged by DJSI. This is a true motivation for us to continue our strategic direction and to keep improving our sustainability performance.’