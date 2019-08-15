New UN Report about Corporate Finance and SDG Investments

As corporate sustainability initiatives increasingly become part of core business strategy, leaders are rethinking the future of corporate finance and corporate investments to advance social good.

The Sustainable Development Goals create tremendous opportunities for companies, and it will require substantial investment and new financing models to achieve these SDGs. Whether entering new markets or developing new business models, companies will need to invest in research and development (R&D), human capital, physical assets and other activities.

In a new report, Corporate Finance – A Roadmap to Mainstream SDG Investments, the UN Global Compact provides guidance on how to transform corporate finance business models by aligning them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—a move that can open up over US$12 trillion in market opportunities. The UN GC introduces an integrated model for corporate finance to support the many ways businesses can contribute to the SDGs while creating a broad market for investors seeking credible impact investments.

Download the report (pdf)