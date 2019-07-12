New online platform helps small and medium-sized enterprises conduct due diligence

Due Diligence Ready!, launching on 20 November 2019, is a new online platform helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) effectively perform due diligence and responsible sourcing in their minerals and metals supply chains.

The online platform will help enterprises impacted by regulatory due diligence requirements (for example by the EU’s ‘Conflict Minerals’ Regulation) comply with their legal obligations.

Due Diligence Ready! is an European Commission initiative developed to support the responsible sourcing of minerals and metals such as, but not limited to, tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold. Drive Sustainability is a member of the Advisory Board that supports the implementation of the online platform.

Drive Sustainability encourages all automotive suppliers – especially small and medium enterprises – to follow the launch of the portal as they will be able to access information, tools and training materials to guide them through development of their due diligence processes. The portal aims to make conducting due diligence on minerals and metals supply chains straightforward, efficient and effective. It will help SMEs to meet expectations from customers and regulators and demonstrate responsible sourcing.

More information is available here, more updates will be made public before 20 November 2019.