New circular economy ‘Learning Hub’ launches

Today, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation launched its brand new, immersive Learning Hub, which give users the opportunity to discover and explore the circular economy through curated learning paths, and real-world examples.

The learning hub tackles questions such as What is the circular economy? What can I do within my business? How do I describe what the circular economy is to my colleagues, friends, and family? These questions and more, including deep dives into fashion, cities, AI, and food, are all broached through a variety of multimedia content.