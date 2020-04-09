NBMconference2020 goes digital

COVID-19 is amongst us and has far-reaching consequences. We are dealing with severe restrictions that affect all parts of our life. So is the case for attending large meetings and travel. At this moment, the conditions to organize a physical conference in July in the Netherlands are highly uncertain. The organisation of the conference #NBMconference2020 dare not continue as planned based on the health-risks, participation-risks, travel restrictions and the associated moral risks. To assure continuity of the #NBMconference2020, the organisation has decided to cancel all physical conference activities. Instead, the 5th International Conference on New Business Models on July 1&2 2020 will be turned into a fully digitally organized event with online plenary sessions, digital conference rooms, a digital hangout space et cetera.

As a consequence, we find ourselves in the middle of an unexpected and substantial digital reorganization. To make this work, we have already appointed a technical director and -staff. We will make sure that everything will work accurately and that attendees all around the world will get the best out of #nbmconference2020.

For those who have submitted an abstract or article, the review procedure is in place. Feedback will be provided as scheduled around April 22. If you had planned to come to Nijmegen, you may change your calendar reservation from physical attendance to online. Please do not forget to cancel your hotel reservation! If you already purchased a ticket for the regular conference: your ticket is automatically converted into an e-ticket and provides full access to the online two-day conference. Already purchased tickets for the conference dinner will be refunded in due course.

Even with this radical, digital turn-around, we are looking forward to celebrating the first lustrum of the New Business Models conference with old and new colleagues and friends. No longer in Nijmegen at the Radboud University but in a ‘virtual’ conference location. This a unique experience to many, if not all of us. But as the saying goes: “We have never tried this before, so we think we should be able to organize this”.

Updates will follow on our website www.nbmconference.eu and social media.