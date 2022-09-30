Terwijl de klimaatcrisis voortdendert blijft Shell naar nieuw olie- en gas boren en negeert daarmee het klimaatvonnis. Sinds de uitspraak van de rechter vorig jaar mei heeft Shell investeringen in 10 olie- en gasreserves definitief toegewezen, wat eenmaal verbrand leidt tot 325 miljoen ton CO2 uitstoot. Verder is Shell (deels) eigenaar van meer dan 750 onaangeboorde olie- en gasreserves, goed voor 4,3 miljard ton extra CO2; 30 keer meer uitstoot dan heel Nederland in 2021. Dit blijkt uit onderzoek dat Oil Change International heeft verricht in samenwerking met Milieudefensie.

Nine de Pater, campagneleider Milieudefensie: “Na een zomer met extreme droogte in heel Europa, overstromingen in Pakistan en hittegolven in India, is het onvoorstelbaar dat Shell willens en wetens mensenlevens zo in gevaar blijft brengen. Als dit rapport iets duidelijk maakt is het dat Shell geen enkele intentie heeft de uitspraak van de rechter serieus te nemen. Shell’s roer moet echt rigoureus om als we de klimaatcrisis willen stoppen.”

Toekomstige uitstoot Shell

Als Shell alle olie en gas uit de velden leeg zou pompen waar het nu al boort of aan het bouwen is en binnenkort wil wil gaan boren, leidt dit tot 7,4 miljard gigaton CO2. Ieder nieuw olie- en gasveld dat wordt aangeboord komt daar nog bovenop.

Kelly Trout, hoofdonderzoeker Oil Change International: “Every new extraction project Shell approves digs the world into a deeper hole of climate crisis, and the company’s relatively meager investments in renewable energy do not make up for that. Peer reviewed research shows that as much as 40% of the fossil fuel reserves in fields and mines already producing or under construction must stay in the ground to keep 1.5°C in reach. At a bare minimum, Shell must end exploration and development of new oil and gas extraction to even begin to align its activities with 1.5°C.”

Zelfs als Shell geen enkel nieuw olie- of gasveld zou aanboren is er geen garantie dat het vonnis wordt gehaald. Dat komt omdat ongeveer tweederde van Shell’s uitstoot niet het gevolg is van de fossiele producten die Shell zelf heeft opgepompt, maar door bijvoorbeeld het verkopen van olie van derde partijen. Ook over die uitstoot eiste de rechter een flinke vermindering van 45% uitstoot.

Shell financiële focus op fossiel

Shell wil jaarlijks gemiddeld meer dan 7 miljard dollar investeren in de ontwikkeling van nieuwe olie- en gasvelden, tussen nu en 2030. Dit staat in groot contrast met de verwachte 2,6 miljard dollar voor Shell’s duurzaamheidstak in 2022. Vooral omdat dit niet alleen om duurzame energie zoals zon en wind gaat: hier valt bijvoorbeeld ook aardgas en nature based solutions onder. Pikant detail: Shell haalt zijn duurzaamheidsintenties zelden.

Nieuwe projecten wereldwijd

Sinds de uitspraak heeft Shell groen licht gegeven voor investeringen in 10 projecten, waaronder boringen in Argentinië, Australië en Brazilië. Shell heeft verder aangegeven dat het jaarlijks ongeveer 1,5 miljard dollar wil uitgeven aan exploratie tot 2025. Ondanks de beloftes door Shell voor economische ontwikkeling in de regio‘s, is er sterk lokaal verzet.

Avena Jacklin, woordvoerder GroundWork Friends of the Earth South Africa: “25 years after Shell left Ogoniland in Nigeria, it continues to ooze oil from wellheads and pipelines into the Niger Delta, creating a wasteland of barren farmlands and abandoned fishing villages. Shell is deviating from climate commitments and continues to extract massive profits from countries in the South, leaving them to suffer the burden of conflict, inequality and environmental crises. We are experiencing the effects of climate change now and it is intensifying. Increases in methane emissions, and contamination of our critical water supplies from Shell’s operations will exacerbate extreme weather changes, and Africa is particularly vulnerable.”

Cam Walker, woordvoerder Friends of the Earth Australia: “Shell is ignoring volumes of climate science and pushing ahead with plans to develop the Crux gas field off Western Australia’s Kimberley coast. This is bad for the climate and bad for local marine environments. Shell also continues to claim that gas is a ’transition’ fuel . With many clean renewable energy alternatives, the ‘gas for transition’ argument is outdated and only serves to prop up further development of fossil gas, which has a heavy climate footprint.”

Natalia Salvático, woordvoerder Friends of the Earth Argentina: “Any claims about environmental protection are completely at odds with this type of exploitation, which is being intensified due to war in Europe and solidifying Argentina‘s role as a supplier of raw materials. Fracking takes extractivism to the next level, undermining any chance for an energy transition based on justice, appropriate technologies and energy sovereignty.”

Ook in Nederland wil Shell zijn gaswinning uitbreiden. Als de Nederlandse regering dit jaar een vergunning verleend kan Shell vanaf 2023 gaan boren in de Waddenzee.

Nine de Pater: “Milieudefensie laat met deze cijfers zien dat Shell door blijft gaan met het verergeren van de klimaatcrisis. Dat zullen we ook in Hoger Beroep aan de rechters duidelijk maken. Overal ter wereld zien we de schade van de gas- en olieverslaving. Gelukkig groeit het verzet en laten activisten van het Waddengebied, in Zuid Afrika tot aan Australië zien dat het ook anders kan.”

Reactie Shell

A Shell spokesperson said:

“Again, let us be clear: We are committed to playing a leading role in the energy transition. Milieudefensie is presenting a wrong picture of the situation.”

“Firstly, at the end of 2021, we achieved an 18% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions that are under Shell’s operational control, on an absolute basis (against 2016 levels). This shows significant progress towards achieving our target of a 50% reduction by 2030.”

“Secondly, Shell also achieved its first short-term target to reduce the net carbon intensity of the energy products we sell (Scope 3) by 2-3% by the end of 2021, compared with 2016.”

“And finally, our total energy transition spend is expected to be 35% of our total spend this year, and to go up to 50% of our total spend by 2025. In the Netherlands alone, we have announced EUR 4.5 billion in investments in the energy transition over the past two years. And we want to maintain this pace.”

“The court gave Shell a broad discretion as to how to meet the reduction obligation by its 2030 deadline. While we appeal the court ruling, we are taking active steps to comply by accelerating our Powering Progress strategy, making progress on reducing our emissions in line with our climate targets, and working with customers, sector by sector, to help transform the energy system.”

“Our goal is to reach net zero by 2050.”

The court did not impose a prohibition on new oil and gas investment; it recognised that Shell may need to consider, among other ways of complying with the judgment, forgoing new investments in the extraction of fossil fuels and/or limiting its production of fossil resources. It also stated that Shell is entitled to take its contractual obligations into account (see section 4.4.39 of the judgment).

One-third of our total expenditure (opex and capex) is in business activities with low or zero carbon emissions, and that is expected to increase to around half by 2025. Our strategy is focused on helping our customers decarbonise. Alongside this, targeted investment in oil and gas will ensure we can supply the energy people will still have to rely on, while lower-carbon alternatives are scaled up.

