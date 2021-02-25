MARC O’POLO striving for climate neutrality, enters into partnership with ClimatePartner

As part of its holistic sustainability strategy, MARC O’POLO has set for itself the goal of becoming climate neutral by 2025 at the latest. Achieving this involves reducing CO2 emissions both within the company and throughout the entire supply chain. MARC O’POLO has entered into a partnership with ClimatePartner to determine its current CO2 footprint and to develop its climate protection strategy further in a targeted manner.

“We have ambitious sustainability goals and plan to offer only sustainable products. In addition to sustainable materials and fair working conditions, climate neutrality is an essential factor for us,” says Maximilian Böck, CRO/Co-CEO of MARC O’POLO AG. “As a pioneer in the field, and with its extensive experience, ClimatePartner has convinced us. Now we have to determine our CO2 footprint together as well as define and implement relevant measures.”

The first step is to calculate the company’s CO2 balance, the so-called corporate carbon footprint. Next, the CO2 footprint of the products, the Product Carbon Footprint, must be determined. To achieve climate neutrality, measures for further reducing CO2 emissions and for implementing the climate protection strategy will be derived and defined on the basis of these calculations.

MARC O’POLO is not starting from scratch when it comes to reducing CO2 emissions: For many years now, the company consistently pushed ahead with energy-saving measures. Just a few examples are the exclusive use of green electricity at the company headquarters and in the stores, the promotion of electric mobility through charging stations on the company premises, and the avoidance of air freight for the transport of all goods. The goal is to eliminate air transport completely by 2025 at the latest.